CIOs Take the Wheel in Guiding Digital Payments Transformations

Highlights
The CIO’s role is expanding from systems oversight to strategic leadership as digital payments reshape how insurers move money, manage data and fight fraud.
ECIO Elizabeth Hoemeke said One Inc’s mission is to digitize payments and reduce check use — with 78% of customers preferring instant payments over waiting 10 days for a paper check.
Future-proofing means balancing innovation and regulation, investing in partnerships and cloud-native tools, and building a “village” of trusted advisors to navigate AI and compliance challenges.
Elizabeth Hoemeke is chief information officer of One Inc, where she leads the company’s technology strategy and digital payments innovation for the insurance industry.