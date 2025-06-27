Federal Deadline Looms as Agencies Struggle to Move Beyond ACH Payments

Highlights
Federal agencies face a challenge to meet a Sept. 30 executive order deadline to digitize an estimated $175 billion worth of payments.
Rusty Pickering of Ingo Payments said the transition to digital disbursements necessitates expanding payment options beyond ACH to meet consumer needs and ensure financial inclusion.
Digitizing government disbursements offers operational cost efficiencies and reduces fraud vulnerability.
