Priority Begins Handling Ticket Sales for Professional Hockey’s Minnesota Wild

Priority Sports, a unit of payments and banking solution provider Priority, said it has been handling ticket sales transactions for the Minnesota Wild, a professional hockey team, since March.

“The launch of Priority Sports is a strategic expansion of our mission to simplify and optimize commerce for every business,” Priority CEO Tom Priore said in a Thursday (May 1) press release.

The company’s technology improves the fan experience and unlocks savings and revenue opportunities across the Minnesota Wild’s operations, Priore added.

Minnesota Wild Chief Revenue Officer Mitch Helgerson said in the release that the Priority Sports technology helps it deal with the complex pricing and other challenges of ticketing payments.

“Priority delivered a clear, data-driven solution that aligned with our goals — improving cost efficiency and giving us a partner who’s truly invested in our success,” Helgerson said.

The Minnesota Wild is considering complementing the ticket processing service with Priority’s Passport platform, which integrates payments, receivables and banking operations to deliver instant settlement, improved cash utilization and greater efficiency, according to the release.

Priority said in September that it added enhancements to Passport, including an FDIC-insured savings account that lets customers passively earn money on idle funds and consumer accounts that that let customers receive funds, pay bills, access ATMs and integrate with Apple, Google and Samsung wallets.

“Nothing rivals Passport’s simple integration, ease of use and functionality,” Priore said at the time in a press release. “With every enhancement, we’re perfecting the value of this powerful tool for businesses of all sizes.”

In January, Priority added new payroll and benefit solutions to its payments and banking platform by acquiring Rollfi, a company that enables banks, accountants, vertical software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers and other financial service providers to add payroll and benefits to their offerings through white-label solutions and application programming interfaces (APIs).

“This acquisition unites Priority’s robust financial infrastructure with Rollfi’s innovative payroll and benefits solutions, positioning us to deliver even greater value to our customers by enabling new routes to accelerate their cashflow and optimize their working capital,” Priore said in a January press release announcing the acquisition.



