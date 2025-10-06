Small Businesses Feel the Ripple as Government Goes All-Digital

Highlights
The government’s check sunset creates momentum for instant digital payments across sectors.
Fraud controls, liability frameworks and intuitive business/consumer interfaces remain the top accelerators of adoption.
FPC initiatives, including the ASC X9 alliance and operational guidelines, aim to close the send/receive gap at FIs and broaden SMB use cases.
Paper checks have long been a fixture in U.S. government disbursements, but their days are numbered. President Trump’s recent executive order mandating the phase-out of paper checks in federal payments aims to modernize fund flows from agencies and contractors.