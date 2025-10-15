Bank of America Sees ‘Steady’ Consumer Credit as Charge-Offs Decline

Highlights
Bank of America reported strong credit quality in Q3, with net charge-offs declining 10% year over year.
Digital engagement remained a growth driver, with 4.2 billion client logins and more than 20 million Erica users.
Consumer deposits and investment balances rose, underscoring steady account growth and healthy client liquidity.
Bank of America’s third-quarter earnings results, released Wednesday (Oct. 15), showed momentum in spending on cards, growth in client balances held at the financial institution, and strong credit quality.