Capital One and Discover Synergies Power Growth, Lift Card Performance

Highlights
Capital One reported improving credit quality, with domestic card charge-offs falling nearly one percentage point year over year.
The Discover acquisition drove double-digit growth, but organic card spending and loans also expanded.
AI and digital transformation remain central to Capital One’s strategy to build a “Bank of the Future.”
Capital One’s third quarter earnings results showed improving card performance, growth in purchase volumes on those cards, and synergies from the Discover acquisition that closed earlier in the year.