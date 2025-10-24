Enova Sees Subprime Borrowers Managing Debt, Driving Strong Loan Growth

Highlights
Loan originations rose 22% year-over-year to about $2 billion, with revenue up 16% to $803 million at Enova.
CEO David Fisher said subprime and near-prime credit metrics are “some of the best we’ve seen in a long time.”
CFO Steven Cunningham projected fourth-quarter revenue growth of 10% to 15% and steady consumer credit quality.
Enova International’s third quarter results, released Thursday (Oct. 23) after the market closed, showed that consumers, including subprime consumers, are managing their finances with aplomb, and that loan demand is strong.