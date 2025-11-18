Klarna Sees Future as Neobank as Growth Accelerates

Highlights
Klarna’s latest earnings results and commentary position BNPL as a healthier credit model with an $88 average outstanding balance versus thousands on credit cards.
CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said the company is evolving from payments to a full neobank built on trust, customer obsession and AI.
Fair financing, app engagement and the Klarna Card are driving higher average revenue per customer and long-term growth.
Klarna’s third-quarter earnings update Tuesday (Nov. 18), its first earnings report as a publicly listed company, detailed a strategic transformation that seeks to push the brand beyond payments and into the competitive arena of full-scale digital banking.