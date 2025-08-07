Marqeta Sees BNPL and Embedded Finance Boosting Issuer Demand

Highlights
Marqeta’s second-quarter growth was highlighted by new BNPL, flexible credential and embedded finance opportunities.
Total processing volumes were up 29% and revenues surged by 20%, while management raised guidance for the year.
Europe remains a high-growth market, with use cases such as BNPL growing more than 100%.
Marqeta’s second-quarter results, released after the market closed on Wednesday (Aug. 6), took note of expansion opportunities in buy now, pay later (BNPL) markets, flexible credentials and embedded finance.