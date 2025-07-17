Wise Says New Partnerships Drive 24% Rise in Cross-Border Volume

Cross-border payments platform Wise saw year-over-year increases of 24% in cross-border volume and 17% in active customers as it continued to add new partnerships, the company said Thursday (July 17) in its latest quarterly trading update.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

With these gains made during the first quarter of the company’s fiscal year 2026, Wise’s cross-border volume reached 41.2 billion pounds (about $55.2 billion), and its number of active customers reached 9.8 million, according to the update.

The company’s cross-border take rate declined by 12 bps year over year, from 0.64% to 0.52%, which Wise attributed to a reduction in its average price and an increase in the proportion of higher-volume customers, per the update.

Wise’s underlying income for the quarter saw a year-over-year increase of 11% on a reported basis and 14% on a constant currency basis, lifting it to 362 million pounds. The company said in the update that its medium-term guidance for growth in underlying income is 15% to 20% on a constant currency basis.

“We have had a strong start to our financial year, progressing on our journey to moving trillions with more people and businesses around the world using Wise,” Wise co-founder and CEO Kristo Käärmann said in the update.

Highlighting recent moves made by Wise, Käärmann said the company launched Wise Business in the Philippines, continued to add Wise Platform partners, and announced partnerships with Raiffeisen Bank and UniCredit to power instant international transfers for their consumer and business customers in Europe.

When announcing the partnership with UniCredit in a Tuesday (July 15) press release, Wise said the international payments service offered to UniCredit customers will begin its rollout in Italy on Monday (July 21), and then expand to additional countries.

Wise announced in June that it intends to move its primary listing from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to a stock exchange in the United States while maintaining a secondary listing on the LSE. The company said its owners must vote on the proposal.

Addressing the proposal in Thursday’s trading update, Käärmann said: “We believe the addition of a primary U.S. listing will help us accelerate our journey to becoming ‘the’ network for the world’s money and ensure our mission and the interests of our customers and owners remain deeply aligned over the long term.”