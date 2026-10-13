Citi CEO Says Corporate Finance Wants Tokenized Deposits, Not Stablecoins

Highlights
The larger lesson from Citi’s quarter is that corporate treasury is becoming a more valuable business for banks. The opportunity for CFOs is to ensure it becomes a more valuable capability for their own companies, too.
CEO Jane Fraser says institutional clients favor blockchain-enabled bank deposits over stablecoins, citing fewer accounting, tax and compliance complications; raising the competitive bar for alternative payment providers promising faster, cheaper transactions.
The next payments battleground is who controls the money between transactions. As ERP platforms and AI automate treasury decisions, banks risk losing influence over how corporate cash is routed, converted and deployed, even if they still execute the payments.
The race to modernize corporate payments is becoming a contest over where businesses want their money to live, rather than how quickly they can move it. This was made evident during Citigroup’s third-quarter 2026 earnings, reported Tuesday (Oct. 13).