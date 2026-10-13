Citi CEO Says Corporate Finance Wants Tokenized Deposits, Not Stablecoins

The next payments battleground is who controls the money between transactions. As ERP platforms and AI automate treasury decisions, banks risk losing influence over how corporate cash is routed, converted and deployed, even if they still execute the payments.

CEO Jane Fraser says institutional clients favor blockchain-enabled bank deposits over stablecoins, citing fewer accounting, tax and compliance complications; raising the competitive bar for alternative payment providers promising faster, cheaper transactions.

The larger lesson from Citi’s quarter is that corporate treasury is becoming a more valuable business for banks. The opportunity for CFOs is to ensure it becomes a more valuable capability for their own companies, too.

The race to modernize corporate payments is becoming a contest over where businesses want their money to live, rather than how quickly they can move it. This was made evident during Citigroup’s third-quarter 2026 earnings, reported Tuesday (Oct. 13).

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While the bank beat Wall Street expectations, the most consequential numbers for corporate finance executives weren’t Citi’s $23.8 billion in revenue or its $2.85 in earnings per share, or even the share price’s 3% dip after reporting.

They were 10%, 16% and 17%.

Those figures represent the year-over-year growth in Citi’s cross-border transaction value, Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) revenue, and average TTS deposits, respectively. Together, they offer a window into an increasingly consequential competition in financial services: who captures the economic value generated by the daily movement, management and storage of corporate money.

And as Citi CEO Jane Fraser noted during Tuesday’s earnings call, Citi is finding strong traction with tokenized deposits, which allow institutional clients to transfer funds using blockchain technology while keeping those funds within the regulated banking system.

“Our idea is, let’s give the clients a choice between all the different platforms and capabilities. Then they can choose which is the best for their particular need. There’s not a one-size-fits-all here. As I’ve said before, Citi token services and the tokenization of deposits is the area we’ve been most excited about, because it’s so easy for a client to move money from one account within Citi to another, taking advantage of our blockchain,” Fraser said.

‘This is a capability now operating in seven markets around the world. And it also connects into our 24/7 clearing capabilities,” she added, noting that “stablecoins are a bit more clunky, with more complexity and compliance.’

Read more: How B2B Invoices Became Payment Infrastructure

Corporate Treasury Is Growing Into a Banking Profit Center

The implications extend beyond digital assets. For corporate finance leaders, the emerging question is whether the future of programmable, around-the-clock money movement requires adopting a new form of money at all.

After all, with CFOs investing in real-time payments, automated cash management and more sophisticated treasury infrastructure, banks are finding that the financial operations surrounding a transaction can be as commercially valuable as the financing itself.

Citi’s average Services deposits reached approximately $1.04 trillion, increasing 16% year over year. Higher deposit balances and spreads helped drive a 17% increase in Services net interest income, while fee-related revenue rose 12%.

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The combination demonstrates that corporate transaction banking growth is not simply a function of payment volumes. Banks also benefit from the deposits, financing relationships and fee-generating services surrounding those transactions.

The August PYMNTS Intelligence report “Payment Protection: Why Firms Still Aren’t Real-Time Ready” found that 70% of surveyed firms plan within 12 months to adopt or expand automation that matches and clears payments against invoices, ledgers and bank statements.

That presents an important competitive question for fintechs and stablecoin platforms. If incumbent banks can deliver faster payments while simultaneously reducing the cost of traditional banking services, the economic argument for moving activity outside those relationships becomes more demanding.

Read more: Everyone Is Selling CFOs Real-Time Finance. Most of It Isn’t.

Competition Over Payment Infrastructure Is Changing Product Economics

Citi’s third-quarter performance suggests that the winners in digital payments may not be determined by which technology moves money fastest. They may be determined by which providers can make faster money movement compatible with everything corporate finance must do before and after settlement.

Fraser described growing activity across traditional and emerging trade corridors, including connections between the Middle East and Asia and between Latin America and Asia. For CFOs, the implication is that treasury relationships are not simply operational arrangements. They are valuable financial assets for banks, particularly when clients concentrate payments, deposits and liquidity activity within a single institution.

Citi’s cross-border transaction value increased 10% year over year, commercial card spending rose 10%, and U.S. dollar clearing volumes advanced 5%. Average deposits in Treasury and Trade Solutions increased 17%.

Stablecoins can offer advantages when businesses need to transact across platforms or counterparties outside a single banking network. Tokenized deposits may be more attractive when companies prioritize integration with existing banking relationships and treasury controls.

Citi’s experience suggests that the practical cost of adopting a payment instrument may matter as much as its technical capabilities.