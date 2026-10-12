How B2B Invoices Became Payment Infrastructure

Highlights
The B2B invoice is becoming a financial decision engine. Once a document used to trigger payment, it is evolving into a source of real-time intelligence that can guide liquidity, financing, FX and settlement decisions.
Control of the invoice could mean control of the payment. As ERP providers embed payment execution and financing capabilities, banks risk becoming interchangeable infrastructure behind platforms that own the transaction workflow.
AI is shifting invoice automation from processing to decision-making. The competitive advantage is no longer simply paying faster, but determining which financial decisions can be automated, who authorizes them and how risk is controlled.
Two years ago, a B2B invoice was largely a record of a transaction already agreed upon, passed between finance departments to trigger payment, reconciliation and collections.