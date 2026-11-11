OpenAI Revenue Hits $10 Billion As Losses Mount

OpenAI is reportedly saddled with heavy operating losses amid a surge in revenue.

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The company’s revenue increased by around 50% to $10 billion between the second quarter and the third, according to published reports on an investor presentation the artificial intelligence (AI) startup gave Tuesday (Nov. 10).

According to a report from The Information, OpenAI’s operating losses also grew between the two quarters, from $10.1 billion to $10.9 billion. The report, citing a source familiar with the matter, called this a sign of how the company continues to turn a profit from its “sprawling business model.” OpenAI’s adjusted operating margin improved from -150% to -109%.

The new numbers come as OpenAI rival Anthropic is preparing to undertake its highly-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) next week. That company recently revealed its revenue climbed to $17 billion in the third quarter, with an operating loss of $567 million.

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A report by the WSJ noted that the figures show that although OpenAI’s revenue growth is accelerating, the company still has far to go to meet Anthropic’s sales and operating efficiency.

According to that report, OpenAI also told investors that ChatGPT’s paying customer base increased to about 100 million, or 8.5% of total weekly active users, up slightly from Q2.

OpenAI earlier this year introduced advertising on ChatGPT, which the company expects to boost margins, the WSJ said. However results for that segment of the business were unclear, the report added.

The company aims to go public in 2027, and hopes increased business momentum will help it retake its spot at the top of the AI pyramid. Anthropic’s sales have surpassed those of OpenAI this year thanks in part to its popular Claude coding tool, the WSJ said.

OpenAI this week introduced tools that let companies manage their presence on the platform, monitor customer engagement and deploy AI agents to interact with prospective customers.

As covered here, the launch “also builds on OpenAI’s broader push to position its technology as infrastructure for business operations and specialized professional workflows.”

The company last month debuted GPT-6.1 Terra, a model priced 50% under two other models in its lineup and aimed at automating high-volume tasks like invoice processing and data entry. OpenAI has also begun targeting financial services with a dedicated ChatGPT Work offering initially concentrated on investment banking and equity research, helping firms generate financial models, research notes and presentations for clients.