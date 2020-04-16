Another 5.2M Americans File For Jobless Claims

COVID-19 continues to jolt the nation’s economy as the jobless claims rate grew to 8.2 percent last week, up 3 percent from the prior week, the highest since the data has been tracked.

The number of Americans who filed for jobless benefits was 5,245,000 for the week ending April 11, the U.S. Department of Labor reported on Thursday (April 16).

These latest numbers reflect a decrease of 1,370,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 6,615,000 as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The latest data shows the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment total during the week ending April 4 was 11,976,000, an increase of 4,530,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the highest level since tracking the jobless rate, the Department of Labor said.

The state hurt most was Rhode Island, where the unemployment rate was 11.9 percent, followed by Pennsylvania at 9.8 percent, Nevada at 9.6 percent, Washington at 9.3 percent, Connecticut at 8.9 percent, Massachusetts at 8.7 percent, Minnesota at 8.7 percent, Michigan at 8.5 percent and Ohio at 8.4 percent.

Georgia saw the largest increases in initial claims for the week ending April 4 as 256,312 workers filed claims. California reflected the largest decrease in jobless claims at 139,511. Massachusetts had 41,776 fewer claims.

“While we believe the magnitude of increases in claims have moved past the peak, the cumulative number is still rising, likely reaching the range of 25 million over the next few weeks,” Morgan Stanley Economist Jan Kozak said in a note Wednesday reported by Yahoo Finance.

As of Wednesday, Yahoo Finance reported more than 2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 132,000 deaths worldwide. Johns Hopkins University data revealed more than 613,000 people have been infected in the U.S. and 27,000 have died.

A study reported earlier this month showed that more than 66 million jobs in fields such as retail, food service and sales were at a high risk of layoffs because of the coronavirus and its economic fallout. On the other end of the spectrum are jobs at low risk of layoffs due to their nature, such as police officers.