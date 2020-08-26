Economy

World Economic Forum Pushes Davos Summit To Next Summer

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
WEF Pushes Davos Summit To Next Summer

The COVID-19 crisis has derailed plans to hold the World Economic Forum’s Davos event in January 2021. The organization announced on Wednesday (Aug. 26) that the invitation-only Annual Meeting 2021 is moving to early next summer.

The decision was not made lightly, the WEF said, “since the need for global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape 'The Great Reset’ in the post-COVID-19 era is so urgent.” The organization added that experts advised that the forum could not go forward safely in January.

Instead, the economic forum said, it will host online “Davos Dialogues” featuring key global leaders during the week of Jan. 25. The organization said that “details concerning the dates and location of the rescheduled Annual Meeting 2021 will be shared as soon as the forum is assured that all conditions are fulfilled to guarantee the health and safety of our participants and the hosting community.”

The organization added that it “continues to engage its partners and constituents in manifold, collaborative activities to address global, regional and business challenges.”

Since the COVID-19 crisis hit in February, “almost 1,800 organizations from business, government and civil society have joined the forum’s COVID Action Platform," the statement noted.

Looking ahead to September, the WEF said that its Sustainable Development Impact Summit “will bring the core principles of 'The Great Reset' into focus, asking all of us how we can contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive future.”

The organization noted that the world is entering “a unique window of opportunity to shape the recovery” from the COVID recession. The September summit aims to offer insights to help decision-makers chart the direction of global relations and national economies. According to the WEF, its "Great Reset" initiative will strive to build “a new social contract that honors the dignity of every human being.”

“The digital revolution has the potential to change traditional ways of conducting business,” stated a report on the COVID-19 crisis from the WEF. The report added that investment in new technologies must be preceded by “policies and measures” covering such things as telemedicine, mobile banking and online sales.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS AND AMAZON PAY CONVERSATION: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – CONSUMER TRUST

From tiny Main Street shops to the tech giants of Silicon Valley, companies are working fervently to revive and reinvent the economy. With a digital shift clearly dominating post-pandemic commerce, tune in to this three-day series to hear directly from Amazon Pay about new digital priorities, nurturing trust in virtual relationships, and the delicate balance of technology and tenderness that keeps humanity first in ever more digital lives.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

5.1K
Apple

Apple Caves On In-App Payments Mandate For WordPress

Uber Health To Close Last Mile In Rx Deliveries
4.1K
Merchant Innovation

Uber Health’s Push To Close Prescription Deliveries Last Mile

2.9K
Mobile Applications

Tata Plans 'Super App' To Bring Together Its Consumer Services

2.8K
Smarter Payments

Deep Dive: How Studying Up On International Payments Helps Marketplaces Recruit Freelance Educators

2.7K
B2B Payments

Clear Books, Metro Bank Partner For SMB Accounting

2.6K
Cloud Banking

How One Cloud-Native Business Bank Overcame Its Cloud-Migration Roadblocks

2.5K
Credit Unions

How Credit Unions Are Putting Digital To Work For Their Members

DoorDash Raising $400M From New, Existing Investors
2.5K
IPO

DoorDash Moves Ahead With Q4 IPO Plans

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
2.5K
Merchant Innovation

Vroom CEO: Selling Cars Online Takes More Than Just Having A Website

2.4K
Legal

TikTok Plans To Fight US Ban

2.2K
B2B Payments

Invoice Fraud Strikes Amazon In $19M Scam

2.2K
B2B Payments

Deepfakes Threaten To Become The New BEC Scam

2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

WorldRemit To Buy Sendwave Amid Remittance Surge

2.1K
Investments

Goldman Sachs Eyes Creating $2B Tech Fund

2.0K
B2B Payments

QuickPay Funding Rolls Out One-Day Payment Method