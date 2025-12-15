Labor Economy Wage Volatility Moves From Paychecks to Main Street

Highlights
Wage volatility is spreading quickly through the labor economy, with an eight-tenths percent wage decline translating into a $14 billion annualized drop in spending among hourly workers.
Millennials and Gen Z absorb more than three-quarters of recent wage declines, relying heavily on credit and platforms as hours and schedules become unpredictable.
Platforms like WorkWhile now serve as financial shock absorbers, offering faster earnings, flexible hours and emerging benefits that help households manage week-to-week stability.
