Paycheck-to-Paycheck Households Say Job Prospects Are Dimming

Highlights
Most employed people, even high earners, see only a slim chance of landing a new, suitable job if they needed one in the months ahead.
The U.S. unemployment rate reached a multi-year high of 4.3% in August, with job growth slowing and notable declines in government, wholesale and manufacturing employment.
Real wages are growing slightly faster than prices, but weak job prospects and cautious sentiment could drive more conservative household spending.
Even before the latest job numbers were released on Friday (Sept. 5), PYMNTS Intelligence had been busy uncovering the ways in which various households—across income levels and whether they’d been living paycheck to paycheck—viewed their job prospects.