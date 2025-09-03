Shrinking Job Market Tightens the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Trap

Highlights
A tightening job market makes it harder for those living paycheck to paycheck to find new employment for a potential pay increase.
Job prospects differ by industry, with sectors like healthcare seeing a drop in openings, and construction and manufacturing experiencing growth.
Small- to medium-sized “Main Street” businesses appear to be the most constrained, showing the steepest decline in job openings and a slowdown in hiring.
Weak jobs data released Wednesday (Sept. 3) may make it harder for households living paycheck to paycheck to escape the pressures of their current financial situations.