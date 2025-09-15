Consumer Spending Growth Slows to 4-Year Low

Highlights
Median year-over-year spending growth in August eased to 4.1%, down from 4.5% in April.
Large purchases hit their highest share since August 2023, with 60.8% of households making one; low-income households led the gains.
While spending expectations remain positive, projected growth has cooled, with households prioritizing savings and debt repayment if incomes rise.
Every four months, the Federal Reserve releases its survey of household spending, offering a snapshot into where household budgets have been allocated and where paychecks are earmarked for future spending.