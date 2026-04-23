Fraudsters Hack the Signals Behind Identity Trust

Highlights
Fraud has evolved to “signal manipulation,” where attackers combine real data (docs, biometrics, users) with subtle tweaks to create convincing fake identities.
Verification must now be continuous, confirming identity through a chain of signals over time and not just single checkpoints.
The new benchmark is ensuring identity data is authentic at its source and consistent across systems.
Watch more: The Digital Shift With Regula’s Henry Patishman
Henry Patishman is executive VP, Identity Verification Solutions at Regula, which provides identity verification solutions and forensic devices for reliable and secure automated ID document verification and biometric checks.