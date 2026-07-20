D&B Helps Companies Act Earlier on Business Signals
Commercial credit decisions have long moved at the speed of the analyst: a new scorecard takes weeks to design, months to validate and another cycle to clear regulatory sign-off. Dun & Bradstreet says agentic AI can compress that timeline. The company announced July 6 that its D&B Commercial Graph is now available through Databricks Marketplace and OpenSharing, powering three agentic workflows for credit origination, policy optimization and portfolio risk monitoring. In one anonymized portfolio example, the workflows raised the bad capture rate from 30% to about 38%, avoiding more than $6 million in bad debt, the company said.
Scott Spencer is general manager for finance and credit at Dun & Bradstreet.