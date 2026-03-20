Trulioo Says Always-On Identity Checks Needed to Stop Fraud

Highlights
Trulioo’s Zac Cohen said KYC and KYB controls work best when they operate across the entire customer lifecycle rather than as a one-time onboarding step.
When onboarding, monitoring and account management operate on separate platforms or teams, companies lose the ability to see patterns that signal synthetic or coordinated fraud.
By combining identity data, behavioral patterns and contextual signals, organizations can focus scrutiny on high-risk actors while allowing legitimate users to move through.
Know your customer (KYC) and know your business (KYB) remain the first formal barrier between legitimate commerce and organized fraud, yet their durability depends on how they are operationalized across the enterprise.
Zac Cohen is the chief product officer at Trulioo, which focuses on global identity challenges associated with international regulatory compliance, fraud prevention, and trust and safety online.