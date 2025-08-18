Digital Wallets Push Gift Cards Into the Mainstream

Highlights
Gift cards are evolving beyond physical plastic into a versatile digital payment and loyalty tool, adapting to consumer demand for seamless omnichannel experiences.
Digital integration, including mobile wallets and merchant apps, enhances convenience for consumers and offers new avenues for merchants to drive loyalty and engagement.
New functionalities like push notifications and cross-border capabilities are poised to reduce unredeemed gift card balances and expand their utility.
It’s rare to witness a classic payment instrument not just endure but thrive by reinventing itself. Such is the case with gift cards.