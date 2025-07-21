Taskrabbit Scores Points on PYMNTS Gig Economy App Rankings

Summertime. Time for heat, humidity, vacations, beaches and a lot of kids as well as adults looking for part-time work. It inspired a look at the gig economy apps in our app provider rankings, where we found a few surprises.

The PYMNTS Gig Economy app provider ranking page offers a monthly ranking of smartphone gig economy apps, assessing them based on publicly available information and exclusive app usage data, helping users identify the top performers in the market. The ranking aims to provide precise insights into app performance, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions.

With that in mind, it’s telling that the apps that posted growth in our June rankings featured one recognizable name and two surprises. While predictable companies like DoorDash and Etsy take the highest scores, the positive movement in the category came from Instawork, Taskrabbit and Rover. All three posted a three-point climb in their total index score.

Instawork climbed to a total score of 37, well off the pace of other gig economy apps, but it’s a positive movement nonetheless. The platform may have benefited from publicity gained from a rebound in hourly pay rates for flexible labor, with its Pay Signal Index rising to 51.55 in June, the highest level since the start of the year after two months of contraction.

The company noted that “labor markets picked up in June after slight cooling in the past two months,” pointing to rising hospitality wages as summer travel and consumer demand increase. Warehouse pay trends remained flat, reflecting a slowdown after earlier surges tied to inventory buildups, while Instawork’s early July data indicates a seasonal dip in pay rates as demand in warehousing and hospitality cools.

The report also highlights that more workers are settling for under 20 hours of work, despite seeking greater hours, as businesses maintain caution and flexibility in their staffing needs.

Taskrabbit climbed to a total index score of 45 after it unveiled an expansion of its business-to-business offerings with the launch of Partner Pages, a turnkey solution that allows retailers to integrate Taskrabbit’s on-demand services — such as assembly, installation and home improvement — directly into their customer purchase journeys.

The platform’s initial U.S. retail partners include Windmill, TUSHY, UPLIFT Desk and Arcade1Up, with Danetti and Millie & Jones joining in the U.K. Customers of these brands can now book Taskers at fixed, upfront prices through co-branded landing pages, eliminating negotiation and hidden fees.

“With our new Taskrabbit Partner Pages, we’re giving retailers a powerful new way to drive conversion, reduce post-purchase friction, and ultimately grow customer brand loyalty,” said Ania Smith, Taskrabbit CEO.

The program automatically matches shoppers with qualified local Taskers, aims to increase sales for partner brands, and follows Taskrabbit’s established collaboration with IKEA as the company targets a wider ecosystem of retailers and manufacturers in North America and Europe.

Rover, a dog-sitting and pet care platform for gig workers and pet owners, may also have benefited from publicity, this coming from the announcement that President and Chief Operating Officer Brent Turner will assume the role of CEO effective July 1, succeeding longtime CEO and Co-Founder Aaron Easterly, who will transition to executive chair.

The company credited Turner, a Rover executive since 2014, with developing its workplace culture and spearheading the expansion from 115,000 annual bookings a decade ago to 7.2 million in 2025, as well as broadening operations to 16 countries.

In commenting on his new role, Turner said, “We have over a billion dollars in annual sales, are now operating in 16 countries, have added new service lines to the marketplace, and are effectively using M&A as an additional growth lever. … I am excited about what we can accomplish in the coming years.”

Easterly, who has led the company since its inception in 2011, called leading Rover “one of the proudest achievements of my life” and emphasized his confidence in Turner’s leadership for the next chapter.