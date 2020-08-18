Google Asks FCC For OK To Test 6G Service

Google is asking the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for permission to hold radio experiments “in and near the 6 GHz band,” according to a recent filing with the agency.

The tech company said in the filing that it “proposes to conduct experimental propagation testing in the 6 GHz band to produce technical information relevant to the utility of these frequencies for providing reliable broadband connections.”

It also said an aim of the test is to “potentially improve propagation models for incorporation in Automatic Frequency Coordination (AFC) systems to support unlicensed spectrum use in the 6 GHz band.”

The news comes as the rollout of 5G, a network that showcases download speeds reportedly 100 times quicker than 4G, may speed up even amid economic headwinds.

In a show of how sheltering in place and staying at home is having an effect on providers, Verizon estimated there was a 75 percent jump in bandwidth demand between March 8 and 15. The firm also said virtual private network (VPN) usage was higher by 34 percent and video bandwidth use was higher by 12 percent.

And Synopsys Senior Security Strategist Jonathan Knudsen previously told PYMNTS that a safe and standardized security structure could assist different ecosystems in confidently progressing toward 5G.

Separately, the FCC is at work on helping foster 5G wireless networks throughout the country.

To accomplish this aim, the agency is examining how it can accelerate upgrades to current wireless technology via local and state regulations to provide the 5G networks that are “critical to expanding economic opportunities and supporting public health and safety in American communities.”

Congress ratified 6409(a) of the Spectrum Act, which simplifies the rules for how technology can be changed, permitting 60 days for the go-ahead of any inquiry to change a structure to install the technology, provided the changes don’t meaningfully modify the structure.

With the FCC’s modification for 5G, the body made clear the starting point for the 60-day time frame and explained to what extent a change to a structure is classified as a substantial modification.