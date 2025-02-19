Google Makes Visual Search Tool Available for iPhones

Google is making its visual search tool, Google Lens, available for use on iPhones.

The feature is rolling out this week and will be offered globally on both Chrome and the Google app for iOS, the company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 19) press release.

Google Lens lets users perform a visual search by drawing, highlighting or tapping what they see on their screen, according to the release. It identifies objects by comparing them to a database of images indexed from the web.

“Whether you’re reading an article, shopping for a product or watching a video, you can use this feature to quickly perform a visual search while browsing, without having to take a screenshot or open a new tab,” the release said.

Google also announced in the release that it has used its artificial intelligence (AI) models to improve Google Lens’ ability to provide information on the contents of images beyond the plants, products and landmarks it has traditionally been able to identify.

The AI Overview feature will provide additional information and links about objects in images, according to the release.

“Perhaps you come across an interesting-looking car and want to learn more about the strange texture on its hood,” the release said. “Just tap the camera icon in the Search bar to snap a photo with Lens. You’ll get an AI Overview to help you quickly make sense of what you’re looking at, along with links to helpful resources on the web.”

The rollout of this feature is beginning this week for English-language users in countries where AI Overviews are available, according to the release. Availability will start with the Google app for both Android and iOS and then expand to Chrome on desktop and mobile devices.

AI-powered visual search is changing eCommerce by shifting how consumers shop, PYMNTS reported in December. Instead of typing queries, customers use images to find products intuitively.

For example, Google Lens launched a feature in 2019 called “style ideas” that lets users find outfit inspirations by analyzing clothing through photos.

Lilian Rincon, vice president of consumer shopping product for Google shopping, wrote in a November blog post: “Lens is used for nearly 20 billion visual searches every month, and 20% of those searches are shopping-focused.”