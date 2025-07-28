White House and Tech Firms Teaming on Health Data Sharing

Two top Trump administration officials are reportedly working with tech companies to promote healthcare data sharing.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mehmet Oz were expected to host tech executives at a White House event this week, Bloomberg News reported Sunday (July 27), citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the plan was put together in coordination with the White House, following a May effort by CMS to get public input on barriers to sharing patient data.

“This initiative aims to build a smarter, more secure, and more personalized health care system — one that improves patient outcomes, reduces provider burden, and drives greater value through private-sector innovation and aligned federal leadership,” CMS spokesperson Catherine Howden said in a written statement to Bloomberg.

The sources did not identify which tech companies had been invited, but said those firms would take a voluntary pledge around interoperability, or how health technology systems connect with each other and share information.

The pledges will involve principles involving patient and provider access to health information, and data sharing standards, the report said. Howden said CMS will share more information next week about the timeline for the plan.

Bloomberg noted that both Democratic and Republican administrations have sought to improve data flow throughout the U.S. healthcare system to bolster quality and prevent waste.

