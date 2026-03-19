Banks Need Fewer Identity Silos and Faster Decisions

Highlights
AI is eroding remote identity checks across onboarding, login and call centers.
Fragmented fraud and authorization systems create exploitable delays.
Real-time, embedded scoring is replacing standalone authentication controls.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With i2c’s Matthew Pearce
Matthew Pearce, vice president of fraud risk management and dispute operations at i2c, which serves as an issuer processor for banks, FinTechs and payment card issuers.
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AI, Featured News, Fraud Prevention, i2C, identity verification, Matt Pearce, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, video, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments: How Will AI Change Identity 2026