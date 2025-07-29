Payment Providers Expand Infrastructure to Boost Reliability

Highlights
Financial technology firms like FIS are prioritizing product reliability, operational discipline and liquidity management amid uncertainty.
Innovation efforts are being filtered through a rigorous framework that prioritizes customer impact and operational resilience, with selective investments in AI and digital infrastructure to maintain competitiveness without destabilizing core systems.
FIS is enhancing infrastructure redundancy, diversifying vendor relationships and expanding cloud capabilities geographically to mitigate geopolitical and trade-related risks.
