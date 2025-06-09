Core System Upgrades Move Insurers Toward Real-Time Payments

Highlights
Partnerships allow insurers to deliver the best customer experience by integrating digital payment options, such as push to debit, PayPal or Venmo, into their core systems and workflows.
Strategic partnerships help carriers overcome the “build vs. buy” challenge by providing the necessary expertise and technology for complex processes like digital payments, driving efficiencies and speed to value without requiring insurers to become tech experts.
Leveraging partnerships and integrated digital payment solutions facilitates faster claim closures, which significantly decreases costs for carriers and improves outcomes for policyholders waiting for repairs or other necessities.
Insurance firms face a conundrum when digitalizing operations, as they accept and disburse payments that have multiple points of contact. Are they going to be tech experts, and take the bulk of infrastructure and security challenges in-house? Do they buy other firms that have the relevant expertise?
