Lemonade Extends Its AI Push and Pressures the Insurance Pack
Big month for car insurance in the PYMNTS app provider rankings, with one big surprise at the top. The PYMNTS.com Insurance Apps page offers a monthly ranking of smartphone Insurance Apps, assessing them based on publicly available information and exclusive app usage data, helping users identify the top performers in the market. The ranking aims to provide precise insights into app performance, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions.