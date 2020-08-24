Legal

WeChat Users Sue Trump Administration Over Ban

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Big Business Takes Up Arms Against WeChat Ban

A group of WeChat users filed a lawsuit against the President Donald Trump administration in a bid to block the president’s executive order that would bar transactions on the app, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The U.S. WeChat Users Alliance, a nonprofit organization that relies on the app for work and keeping in touch with relatives in China, filed the complaint in U.S. District Court in San Francisco late Friday, (Aug. 21). It alleges Trump's directive is unconstitutional.

WeChat is a multi-purpose messaging, social media and mobile payment app developed by Tencent Holdings. The plaintiffs are not connected with the popular app or Tencent, WSJ reported.

“We think it would be unconstitutional to ban the use of the app if that’s what they finally come out with,” Michael Bien, one of the groups’ attorneys, told WSJ. “If they take the app off the market, we will fight it.”

Earlier this month, Trump ordered the sweeping bans on transactions with the Chinese owners of WeChat and TikTok, a popular video-sharing app, alleging they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy.

"Like TikTok, WeChat automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users," the executive order on WeChat said. "This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information."

The ban would prohibit any U.S. transactions with the apps or their parent companies, Tencent and ByteDance.

Both companies have denied the allegations.

Earlier this month, Tencent reported that its second quarter net profits increased by 37 percent, beating market predictions as demand soared as a result of stay-at-home orders from the pandemic. Revenue from online games, one-third of total sales, swelled 40 percent. Revenues from FinTech and business services grew by 30 percent to $4.3 billion.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: THE FI’S GUIDE TO MODERNIZING DIGITAL PAYMENTS  

Instant payouts have become the name of the game for vendors and suppliers facing crumbling revenue streams, but banks can find themselves struggling to facilitate faster B2B payments. In this month’s The FI’s Guide to Modernizing Digital Payments, PYMNTS talks to Vikram Dewan, Deutsche Bank’s chief information officer, about how regulatory compliance complicates payments digitization — and why change must begin with shifting away from paper.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.0K
Cryptocurrency

Federal Reserve’s Cunha on the State (and Timeframe) of Digital Dollars

Boat Rentals Making A Splash Despite Pandemic
1.9K
Merchant Innovation

GetMyBoat: Why Boat Rentals Are Making A Splash This Summer

1.7K
Digital Banking

The Impact of Mobile Card Apps On FI Customer Retention

1.6K
Buy Now Pay Later

Report: Installment Payments Newest Feature: Social Responsibility

1.6K
Digital-First Banking

New Report: How Behavioral Analytics Help FIs Block Fraud At The ITM

1.5K
News

Today In Payments: $50B In Crypto Moved Out Of China; Uber Health To Deliver Meds

Amazon
1.5K
Amazon

Jeff Bezos’ Consumer CEO To Retire In 2021

Home Improvement Sees A Boom – But Will It Last?
1.5K
Retail

Home Improvement Sees A Boom – But Will It Last?

TikTok: 'We're Here To Stay Despite Trump Ban'
1.4K
Mobile Applications

TikTok: 'We're Here To Stay Despite Trump Ban'

Epic Games
1.4K
Legal

Apple Says Epic Games Shouldn't Return To App Store While Legal Battle Rages

Logistics, Supply Chain FinTech Leads B2B Funds
1.4K
B2B Payments

Logistics FinTech Leads Quiet Week In B2B Funding

1.4K
Coronavirus

Main Street On Lockdown: How SMBs Are Coping With The Economic Fallout Of COVID-19

Traditional Events Get Their Digital Debuts
1.4K
Innovation

The Traditional Events That Are Getting Their Digital Debuts

1.3K
eCommerce

The Race For Online Grocery Shopping Heats Up

1.3K
News

This Week In Payments: NuoDB CEO Talks Apple's $2T Valuation, The Great Digital Shift And Lessons Companies Can Learn