FTC Subpoenas AI Companies Over Security Breaches Amid Shifting White House Policy
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Wednesday (Oct. 14) sent civil subpoenas to OpenAI and Anthropic seeking documents related to a series of recent safety and security incidents in which the companies’ artificial intelligence (AI) agents accessed corporate and government systems without authorization. First reported by Axios on Oct. 9, the subpoenas ran to more than 50 pages each and sought marketing materials and documents detailing company privacy policies in addition to documents related to the security incidents.