OCC Charter Backlog Could Leave Late FinTech Applicants Behind

Highlights
The OCC’s charter window may be closing without a formal cutoff. A surge of applications, staffing constraints and the approaching 2028 election could make regulatory timing more consequential than approval itself.
Early approvals are becoming a competitive moat. Firms already through the chartering process can build regulated infrastructure and capture customers while rivals remain stuck in regulatory limbo.
Banks may be the biggest winners of the FinTech charter rush. As approval timelines stretch, partnering with an existing regulated institution could become faster, cheaper and more attractive than securing a charter independently.
A surge of FinTechs, stablecoin issuers and digital asset companies seeking federal banking charters has created a potential bottleneck at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). And for companies still waiting for approval, the biggest risk may no longer be regulatory rejection. It may be running out of time.