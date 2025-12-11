Prediction Markets Become Flash Point Between Federal and State Regulators
Prediction markets, which let users bet on everything from the future price of Bitcoin to the future president of the United States, are the latest flash point between federal and state regulators. Real-money prediction markets technically like fall under the jurisdiction of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), but a growing number of states have sought to shut down the markets they view as unlicensed or illegal gambling operations.