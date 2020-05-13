Mastercard

Mastercard, Enel X Win Bid To Develop Israeli FinTech Lab

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Mastercard

Mastercard and technology solutions firm Enel X are teaming up after winning a competitive bid to develop a FinTech and cybersecurity innovation lab in partnership with the government of Israel and the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA).

The new lab in Be’er Sheva, Israel will work with startups to develop FinTech and cybersecurity solutions for payments and energy networks worldwide. It will focus on cybersecurity, FinTech, financial inclusion and authentication.

Ajay Bhalla, president, cyber and intelligence for Mastercard, said in a statement that it has never been more important than it is today to ensure that security is “at the forefront of all innovation.” 

He added that the partnership with Enel X will enable Mastercard to leverage “many partners and resources — including Israel’s renowned start-up economy.” The collaboration will help bring innovations “to market even faster” while also addressing cybersecurity threats.

The lab’s expertise and infrastructure will tap Israel’s fast-growing tech startup economy to develop solutions and advance innovation.

“The new lab gives us the unique opportunity to work with Israeli start-ups to bring innovative financial technologies to our millions of customers worldwide,” said Francesco Venturini, head of Enel X. “By joining forces with an important partner like Mastercard, we will support these start-ups to develop and roll out best-in-class solutions in the fintech and cybersecurity sectors.”

The Israeli government has decreed the southern city of Be’er Sheva — where the lab will be located — as a cyber and FinTech hub. Numerous tech companies from around the world have cyber R&D centers based in the city. 

The lab will be licensed for three years and publicly funded with about $3.7 million for startup and operational costs as well as proof of concept development.

This is Mastercard’s latest cybersecurity investment in support of advancing pioneering ideas and developing new talent. Mastercard runs a startup accelerator called Start Path and has technology labs in Arlington, Dublin, New York, Pune, St. Louis, Sydney, Vadodora and Vancouver.  

Headquartered in Rome and part of the Enel Group, Enel X established its first innovation hub in Tel Aviv in 2016. It has since worked with 35 local technology start-ups. Enel’s Infralab houses more than six lab companies and eight additional startups.

Mastercard is on a mission to connect 1 billion people and 50 micro-businesses to the digital economy by 2025. In addition, the company is offering tools to 25 million female entrepreneurs to fuel business growth.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans
3.9K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Gets Interim Approval For $675M In DIP Loans

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus
3.7K
Economy

Mnuchin: Not Reopening Risks Irreversible Economic Damage

CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing
3.3K
Biometrics

CLEAR Biometric ID Launches COVID Screening For Businesses

Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments
3.2K
Payment Methods

Ceridian Introduces Dayforce Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal
3.1K
Faster Payments

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For A New Economic And Global Normal

Paycheck Protection Program loan application Paycheck Protection Program loan application
3.1K
Loans

Confusion Reigns As PPP Loan ‘Guidance’ Grows, Deadlines Loom

General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news
3.1K
Investments

Private Equity Co. Eyes Investing In India’s Jio Platforms

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites
2.9K
Retail

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites

federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news
2.9K
Economy

Blackrock, Pimco Tapped By Fed To Help Invest Relief Funds

money money
2.9K
Disbursements

PPP, SBA Disbursements Seek Faster Routes

Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns
2.8K
Safety and Security

FTC To Probe What User Info Zoom Collects

Independent Booksellers Compete With Amazon Independent Booksellers Compete With Amazon
2.8K
Retail

Amazon Who? Independent Booksellers Find New Allies

SMS message SMS message
2.8K
Retail

Text Appeal: SMS Helps Retailers Connect During Pandemic

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sheds $20 Billion Off Market Cap; Gibralter-Based FinTech Launches Tokenized Securities Platform

social commerce smartphone social commerce smartphone
2.7K
Retail

Pandemic Accelerates Social Commerce; Gives Brands New Selling Option