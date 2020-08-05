Mastercard

Mastercard Targets European Banks With New Research Platform

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Mastercard

Mastercard is rolling out a new “business intelligence” platform that will provide research and analysis on the payments sector in Europe.

Mastercard on Wednesday (Aug. 5) announced it is launching a new online platform called Market Trends, aimed at banks and financial institutions across Europe.

The platform will have a research focus, with information on more than “2,000 cards across 34 market,” analysis of the top 22 players in FinTech, as well as “thought leadership” pieces on “Open Banking, Blockchain and other trends,” the credit card giant said in a press release.

The aim, according to Mastercard, is to help executives and other decision makers in banking and financial services sort through the bevy of cutting-edge trends that are transforming the payments sector to find the technology that best fits the interests of their customers.

The platform is currently available to card issuers in Europe, with plans to roll out beyond the continent soon, according to Mastercard.

“Mastercard Market Trends delivers a single point of access to the key information banks need to inform smarter decisions with better outcomes,” said Mark Barnett, president of Mastercard Europe, in the release. “With insight into the most cutting-edge trends and consumer needs, they can identify and deploy the technology and initiatives that will super serve their customers and adapt to the constant evolution in how people shop and pay.”

The Mastercard Market Trends platform will include a mix of macro and micro economic data, from reports on 34 different EU markets focusing on “socio-economic, payment and digital KPI data,” to a “card comparison” filter that enable users zero in on features of various cards  and how they fit into the “current European competitive landscape.”

The platform also features analysts of the top global FinTechs, with use cases and company profiles, with an emphasis on “best practices to help inform strategies in a constantly evolving payments landscape,” Mastercard said.

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook – July 2020 

Call it the great tug-of-war. Fraudsters are teaming up to form elaborate rings that work in sync to launch account takeovers. Chris Tremont, EVP at Radius Bank, tells PYMNTS that financial institutions (FIs) can beat such highly organized fraudsters at their own game. In the July 2020 Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Tremont lays out how.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

6.4K
Security & Fraud

FinCEN Warns Of COVID Scams Targeting FIs, Consumers

5.4K
Loans

Rubio: Revamped PPP, SMB Loan Programs Aim To Smooth Out ‘Uneven Recovery’

3.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Price Rises Above $12K For 30 Minutes; Colorado Lottery Partners With Chainlink For Contest

Restaurant Transactions Dip Amid Coronavirus
3.2K
SMBs

CEOs Predict ‘Wave Of Permanent Closures’ Unless More Relief Is Given To SMBs

HSBC
3.0K
Banking

HSBC Sees Profits Fall As Bad Debts Top $6B

2.5K
B2B Payments

The AP Approach Behind Ethically Sourced Chocolate

Wirecard Linked To Mafia Money Laundering
2.3K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard Linked To Mafia Money Laundering

2.3K
Amazon

NY Joins Other States In Amazon Antitrust Probe

Google Takes On Apple With New Pixel 4a Phone
2.3K
Mobile

Google Takes On Apple With New Pixel 4a Smartphone

2.2K
B2B Payments

JPMC: Why Working-Capital Trade Finance Is On The Rise

2.2K
Debt

Consumers Use Stimulus Money To Pay Down Credit Card Debt

BBVA Teams With Google Pay
2.0K
Digital-First Banking

BBVA Teams With Google Pay To Offer Digital Bank Accounts

Why Heal Is Bringing Back Medical House Calls
2.0K
Healthcare

Is There A Doctor In The House? Why Heal’s CEO Thinks There Should Be

BBVA On Google, Digital And The ‘Everyday App’
2.0K
Digital-First Banking

BBVA On Google, Digital Banking And The Rise Of The ‘Everyday App’

2.0K
Earnings

Big US Corporations Exceed Earnings Predictions During Economic Low Point