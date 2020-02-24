Mastercard To Expand Euro Tech Hub In Dublin

Mastercard has announced plans to expand its European tech hub in Leopardstown, South Dublin in a move the firm says will create 1,500 jobs, according to a Monday (Feb. 24) press release.

The timeline for creation of the new jobs is in the next three to five years, and the move shows Mastercard’s commitment to Dublin as an important part of the company’s footprint globally.

“As a leader in payments technology, Mastercard is to grow its workforce with notable investments in its artificial intelligence, cyber security, blockchain, user experience teams, and more. As such, Mastercard will be recruiting for talented technologists with strong development and software skills looking to work on impactful, cutting edge technology projects,” the release said.

Mastercard first opened Ireland operations in 2008, with only 36 people on staff at the location. Right now, it has more than 650. The new workplace will be at One and Two South County in Leopardstown, not far from the firm’s current location in the country.

The new campus is going to have “state-of-the-art facilities with positive environmental design principles focused on neuro-diversity, wellbeing and collaboration at its core. Highlights include a rooftop terrace, café, luxurious changing rooms, car parking and wellbeing classes,” Mastercard said in the announcement. “Mastercard will continue to encourage flexible working and offer above and beyond benefits whilst its people enjoy the new airy and collaborative workplace.”

Mastercard President of Operations and Technology Ed McLaughlin said the new facility will help Mastercard achieve its goals to continue be a leader in global payments technology, among other things.

“Our Dublin Tech Hub is an innovation engine for our company across Europe and beyond, and we’re delighted to be expanding our technology footprint in the city,” he said. “Our new campus will help us continue to attract the best and brightest tech talent, so that we stay on the forefront of emerging tech trends and are well positioned to forge the future of digital commerce across the globe.”