Mastercard

Mastercard Warns Coronavirus Hit To Revenue In Q1

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter.

Mastercard said in a statement Monday (Feb. 24) that the coronavirus outbreak could hurt its revenues this year and that caused the company’s shares to dip on the news.

The company said cross-border travel and cross-border eCommerce growth were both factors hit by the coronavirus.

Mastercard anticipated its growth in the first quarter to be two or three points lower than what they previously expected. If the decline is limited only to the first quarter, Mastercard said its year-end numbers would likely be in the low end of the low teens’ range compared to the previous year.

After that announcement, Mastercard shares fell 3 percent on Monday, CNBC said.

The stock market suffered its worst sell-off in two years on Monday, after an increase in coronavirus infections outside of China caused uncertainty to spike all over again, with some fearing a worldwide economic slowdown due to the virus.

Major companies like Apple and Proctor & Gamble have lent their voices to those fears, with Apple admitting earlier in February that its numbers for growth would be sluggish compared to what they had expected, also because of the virus outbreak, which has affected Chinese factories and suppliers that are crucial to producing the iPhone.

And Goldman Sachs has said that the outbreak wouldn’t be friendly to the high rates of stocks in the U.S. and Europe as of late.

The news from Mastercard comes after better-than-usual quarter results for the company after the holidays, which saw customers spending more on its cards.

The coronavirus has sent shockwaves through the manufacturing and supply industries in China and surrounding countries, and also other international entities that do business there.

In bids to try and offset financial woes, Chinese banks have been working to loan money to afflicted companies and communities, and the government has worked with tech companies to implement systems to show who is healthy and who is not.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded. The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded.
3.2K
International

Fates Of Millions Of Chinese SMBs Await Banks’ Actions On Virus

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Nigeria’s Crypto Market Surges; Alleged Crypto Capital Operator Charged With Fraud

Order To Eat (OTE) And Restaurant Real Estate Order To Eat (OTE) And Restaurant Real Estate
2.3K
Restaurant innovation

How Order To Eat (OTE) Is Transforming Restaurant Real Estate

digital bank brexit digital bank brexit
2.2K
International

JPMorgan Chase To Open UK Digital Bank By Year’s End

credit-karma-intuit-acquisition credit-karma-intuit-acquisition
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Intuit Reportedly Set To Spend $7B To Buy Credit Karma

G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies. G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies.
1.9K
Taxes

G20 Determined To Change How Big Tech Is Taxed

Paypal wants to focus on small business credit. Paypal wants to focus on small business credit.
1.9K
B2B Payments

PayPal Eyes ‘Major Opportunity’ Of Aussie SMB Lending

1.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

LendingClub and Morgan Stanley, A Tale of Two Bank Deals

billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b
1.8K
B2B Payments

Billtrust Taps Green Dot For New CFO

wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA, wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA,
1.7K
Security & Fraud

Email Scam Victim Sues Bank Claiming Lack Of Fraud Protection

Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b, Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b,
1.6K
B2B Payments

Revolution Payments Optimizes Biz Card Fees In NetSuite

Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through
1.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

If Antitrust Issue Stops Merger E-Trade Would Get $525M From Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Fifth Third
1.5K
B2B Payments

Fifth Third Links Rejected Business Borrowers To Alt-Lender

1.5K
Accounts Payable

Oracle: Overcoming ERP-AP Integration Inertia

Paytm, eToll, India, Fastags, RBI, Uber, Ola, payments, tolls Paytm, eToll, India, Fastags, RBI, Uber, Ola, payments, tolls
1.4K
Payment Methods

Paytm To Sell, Recharge eToll Payment Tags In India 