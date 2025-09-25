Bolt Launches Super App for Managing Crypto, Fiat, Rewards and Shopping

Bolt launched its SuperApp that brings together on one platform cryptocurrency trading, peer-to-peer transfers, digital banking and commerce.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Previously offered in beta, the app is now generally available for Android and iOS, the checkout, identity and payments platform said in a Thursday (Sept. 25) press release.

The super app provides a unified financial hub in which users can manage fiat and crypto transactions, peer-to-peer payments and direct deposit; fund accounts via ACH through Plaid; access cash through Allpoint ATMs; and, upon know your customer (KYC) approval, get an instant virtual debit card and optional physical cards, according to the release.

The app also offers advanced card controls to lock or unlock the user’s card; crypto trading on more than 40 major cryptocurrencies; base rewards on everyday spending categories; personalized Boost and Super Boost to optimize rewards across select categories; personalized shopping powered by Boost’s artificial intelligence agent; peer-to-peer payments; and an integrated AI-enabled shopping and spending interface, per the release.

The super app’s banking services are provided by Midland States Bank, member FDIC, and its crypto infrastructure is powered by zerohash, per the release. Its crypto trading is available in all states except New York.

Bolt founder and CEO Ryan Breslow said in the release that the super app provides “a financial operating system for the modern consumer.”

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

“The future of money and commerce isn’t siloed—it’s seamless,” Breslow said. “Today’s consumer shouldn’t have to juggle multiple apps for fiat, crypto, rewards or shopping. Our SuperApp brings it all together in one secure, intuitive platform.”

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Consumer Interest in an Everyday App” found that 35% of consumers in the United States would be interested in using a single everyday app to help manage their banking and shopping activities.

The interest was especially high among millennials and bridge millennials and among consumers earning more than $100,000 annually, according to the report.

Bolt announced its plans to roll out its SuperApp and opened a waitlist for it in April.

The company said at the time that it had spent the previous decade building its one-click checkout experience that is now used by more than 80 million U.S. shoppers and hundreds of merchants and wanted to expand that experience by creating its SuperApp.