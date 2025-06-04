US House Bill Seeks to Open Apple and Google App Stores

Highlights
The App Store Freedom Act seeks to stop Apple and Google from restricting third-party app stores, mandating in-house payment systems, and disadvantaging rival apps.
The bill is backed by the Coalition for App Fairness and comes amid rising antitrust scrutiny, including a recent EU fine and a U.S. court ruling against Apple for violating developer access rights.
If passed, the bill would require dominant platforms to allow default third-party apps, app sideloading, and equal developer access to core system tools — expanding consumer control and lowering costs.
A U.S. House bill takes aim at Apple and Google’s control over the mobile app ecosystem, seeking to curb practices lawmakers say restrict competition and inflate prices for consumers and developers.
