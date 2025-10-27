Labor Economy Workers Make Digital Wallets Their Banks

Highlights
Digital wallets are evolving into ecosystems that begin with the paycheck and extend across spending, saving and credit.
Labor Economy workers earning $25 an hour or less may find benefits from instant wage access and wallet tools to manage daily cash flow.
Companies such as Block, SoFi and PayPal are expanding direct deposit and income-linked services that anchor these ecosystems.
The Labor Economy is a group of about 60 million essential workers who keep the service and supply systems in the United States moving.
