Block Pushes Past Payments Into Bitcoin, Banking and BNPL

Highlights
Block aims to be an end-to-end financial hub for both consumers and merchants, integrating P2P payments, commerce tools, banking services and bitcoin capabilities across Cash App and Square.
The company reported double-digit profit growth, raised its forecast and saw significant volume gains.
High-growth initiatives like short-term lending, BNPL and bitcoin payments are scaling rapidly but carry more risk exposure.
Block, owner of Square and Cash App, is betting that the future of money won’t look a lot like its past.