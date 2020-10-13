Apple Unveils Higher-Speed iPhone 12

Apple Inc. on Tuesday (Oct. 13) unveiled its iPhone 12, which as was widely expected, operates on high-speed 5G networks.

On the cosmetic front, the new phone comes in blue and has sharper edges reminiscent of earlier models.

On the safety front, the phone comes with a Magsafe connector that allows charging without an attached cord. CNBC reports that the phone will not come with a charging cord or earphones.

The Apple-watching website 9to5 Mac said the new phone will charge similar to the Apple Watch, with its back against a magnetic disc attached to a charging source.

Apple said in its filmed presentation, which can be seen on YouTube, that the new iPhones will include a number of camera enhancements.

9to5 Mac reported that one of the new phones will cost $799 and will include a "ceramic shield glass" finish. The site added: "The iPhone 12 is powered by a new chip, called A14 Bionic. The A14 in iPhone 12 uses a 5-nanometer process to reduce transistor size. Apple says the new six-core CPU is up to 50 percent faster than any other smartphone. The iPhone 12 also includes a new 4-core GPU, which is up to 50 percent faster than the competition. Compared to the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 is 11 percent thinner and 15 percent smaller in volume. Apple has adopted OLED displays across the board, improving contrast and brightness over last year’s LCD display iPhone 11 model."

Prior to the event, gadget-focused websites reported that the new iPhone will start at $699 for a 5.4-inch model and at $1,099 for a 6.7-inch screen model. Some analysts have said the 5G connectivity will help make the iPhone 12 a big hit for Apple.

For all the hype around 5G, however, Reuters reported on Monday (Oct. 12) that consumers are unlikely to experience the fastest speeds 5G can theoretically offer in the near-term.