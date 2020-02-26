Intel Debuts New 5G Infrastructure

Intel has announced that it has a bevy of new infrastructure to work with 5G technology and capitalize on it, according to a press release.

The company’s launch includes the Intel Atom P5900, which is a “10nm system-on-chip (SoC) for wireless base stations” that Intel said is critical for the development of 5G networks.

“As the industry makes the transition to 5G, we continue to see network infrastructure as the most significant opportunity, representing a $25 billion silicon opportunity by 2023,” said Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Platforms Group at Intel. “By offering customers the fastest and most effective path to design, deliver and deploy 5G solutions across core, edge and access, we are poised to expand our leading silicon position in this growing market.”

Intel said customers want more performance and flexibility from the new technology, with low latency.

The company is also introducing 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, which it said have led the transformation of the network.

“The new 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors launched today deliver an average of 36 percent more performance and an average of 42 percent more performance per dollar than the prior generation Intel Xeon Gold and increased value for customers across their cloud, network and edge needs,” the company said.

The company also introduced “Diamond Mesa,” which was created to help “complement Intel’s unmatched portfolio of processors and FPGAs delivering the high performance and low latency required for 5G networks.”

The Intel Ethernet 700 Series Network Adapter is “Intel’s first 5G-optimized network adapter, offering GPS-based cross-network service synchronization with hardware-enhanced Precision Time Protocol (PTP).”

The company said the latency requirements through 5G networks need new technologies because old ones don’t hold up.

“Maintaining accurate time synchronization across the network at a cost-effective price point, however, is one avenue to help address application latency,” the company said.