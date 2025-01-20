Behind the Report: How Banks and FinTechs Can Capitalize on the New Money Mobility Opportunity

The money mobility ecosystem PYMNTS detailed in its new background report “The Modern Money Mobility Ecosystem” has been the topic of several research projects over the past year. In today’s on-demand economy, consumers expect instant gratification in every aspect of their lives — and financial services are no exception. Money mobility is no longer just about speed; it’s about providing a seamless, user-friendly experience that empowers individuals and businesses to manage their finances effortlessly. From mobile wallets to real-time payments, the report — and the following article — explores how innovation is reshaping the way we move money and the implications for the future of finance.

Basically, as new U.S. consumer account openings hit record levels, the financial sector is moving from simple transactions to a more complex, interconnected ecosystem known as money mobility where funds flow seamlessly between accounts through a network of banks, FinTechs, and technology providers.

According to The Modern Money Mobility Ecosystem, the meteoric rise in consumer demand for a range of financial services — evidenced by the 200 million new accounts opened last year reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, representing one new account for 70% of all adults — has set the stage for a major change in how funds move across accounts.

This development allows businesses to strengthen customer relationships through instant payouts, virtual accounts and seamless integrations that are redefining the payments and financial services landscape.

At the core of this progress is the concept of money mobility, which is defined by four core components: the payment itself, the account, the mechanisms for funding (the movement of money in and out), and the processes for clearing, settling, and reconciling funds. These elements combined enable a more efficient, interconnected system, driving deeper engagement between businesses and their customers. That ecosystem is detailed in the two infographics below:

Rising Demand for Instant Payouts

One prominent trend is the rising demand for instant payouts because consumers and businesses are turning to services that offer immediate access to funds. According to the report, consider the number of disbursements that offer instant payment options, which have surged from 9.7% in 2018 to 37.1% in 2024. This preference for instant payments highlights a desire for enhanced control over financial resources, quicker transaction processing, and reduced waiting times.

Beyond immediate transactions, the potential of money mobility lies in its ability to strengthen connections between businesses and their customers. By integrating virtual accounts, businesses can convert outbound payments into lasting engagements. Offering recipients the ability to receive funds in a virtual account allows companies to provide added services such as faster access to funds, lower transaction fees and smoother integration with accounting and financial software. This elevates the user experience and sparks customer loyalty.

Instant Payments Across Sectors

Instant payments are popular across various sectors. According to a PYMNTS Intelligence report, Gigs and Games: How Instant Payments Are Gaining Ground for Ad Hoc Transactions, 64% of gig payments and 49% of gaming payouts now use instant methods, marking a notable increase in adoption in the past year.

A similar trend is seen in ad hoc payments. According to another PYMNTS Intelligence report, How Instant Pay Is Becoming the Standard for Ad Hoc Payments, 45% of ad hoc payments are sent via instant methods, up from 36% in January 2024. These methods are the most common way ad hoc payments are sent.

Meanwhile, freelancers are also embracing instant payments, with 84% preferring them and 89% reporting high satisfaction, as seen in Generation Instant: How Freelancers Use Instant Payments to Reduce Financial Hardship.

But challenges persist, including high fees for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and outdated government payment systems. According to Accelerating Aid: Digital Payouts for Government Disbursements, government payment systems are inefficient, with 55% of officials rating their technology as outdated, causing delays like the IRS’s 22-month average resolution for 500,000 identity theft cases. Modernization efforts, however, such as New York’s digital portal for School Tax Relief, are improving speed and reducing fraud through direct deposit rebates.

The Role of Banks and FinTechs in Shaping the Future

As this emerging landscape pushes forward, both traditional banks and non-bank FinTech companies stand to benefit from the growth of money mobility. Banks, as integral players in the ecosystem, serve dual roles—acting as both account issuers and sponsor banks for non-bank entities. Meanwhile, non-bank FinTechs are challenging the status quo by introducing solutions that set new standards for user experience. These agile companies are deploying technologies that amplify access to financial services and streamline the payments process.

At the same time, the development of money mobility also poses challenges. Compliance with regulatory standards, ensuring data security and preventing fraud are critical issues that need ongoing attention. Interoperability between different systems and platforms is essential to ensure seamless operation, and businesses must manage user data to maintain trust and prevent breaches. As the ecosystem expands, the complexity of these systems will require solutions to safeguard users and service providers.

Challenges and Opportunities in the Evolving Financial Ecosystem

The future of money mobility is primed for continued advancement. Real-time payments are seeing wider acceptance, and developments in regulatory technology are simplifying compliance processes.

The integration of new technologies into financial services is paving the way for more automated, advanced solutions. Embedded finance, which integrates financial services into non-financial platforms, is expected to grow and provide consumers with smoother financial experiences. Additionally, decentralized finance is challenging traditional banking systems by offering alternative financial models through blockchain technology.

As these new technologies reshape financial services, collaboration between banks, FinTechs and technology providers becomes essential. Banks bring their regulatory expertise and infrastructure, while FinTechs drive innovation and speed in development, pushing the industry to evolve. Together, they are expanding the financial ecosystem, creating new types of accounts, better financial products and broader service offerings for consumers.

Virtual bank accounts, digital wallets and services supporting real-time payments and multi-currency transactions are gaining traction, giving businesses and consumers more flexibility. For businesses, an efficient money mobility ecosystem can simplify operations, cut costs and provide better decision-making insights. Real-time financial data enables more informed choices, while intelligent payment routing improves cash flow management.

The advantages for businesses adopting money mobility are clear. It offers more flexible payment options, streamlines financial processes and assists in smoother international expansion. Businesses can save time and money through faster, more efficient transactions, while stronger security measures reduce risks like fraud and financial crimes. By embracing money mobility, businesses can stand out and meet the growing demand for seamless, real-time financial services.