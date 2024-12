Digital Disbursements Cut Through Red Tape of Government Payouts

Government payments are a vital source of income for many citizens, yet outdated systems, inefficiencies and weak security not only slow disbursements but also result in fraud and errors costing billions of dollars each year. The “Money Mobility Tracker®,” a collaboration with Ingo Payments, explores how digital and instant payments can ensure public payouts’ rightful recipients receive the funds when they need them most.