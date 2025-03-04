Money Mobility Tracker® - Speed and Security: How Faster-Payments Providers Are Reducing Fraud Risks

Speed Meets Security: How Real-Time Payments Are Outsmarting Fraud

Real-time payment systems are revolutionizing financial transactions with unparalleled speed, but their instantaneous nature has sparked concerns about fraud risk. The latest “Money Mobility Tracker®,” a collaboration with Ingo Payments, reveals how FIs are leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI-driven monitoring and real-time transaction analysis to transform faster payments into formidable fraud fighters, proving that speed and security can go hand in hand.