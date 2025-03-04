Speed Meets Security: How Real-Time Payments Are Outsmarting Fraud

Money Mobility Tracker® - Speed and Security: How Faster-Payments Providers Are Reducing Fraud Risks

Real-time payment systems are revolutionizing financial transactions with unparalleled speed, but their instantaneous nature has sparked concerns about fraud risk. The latest “Money Mobility Tracker®,” a collaboration with Ingo Payments, reveals how FIs are leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI-driven monitoring and real-time transaction analysis to transform faster payments into formidable fraud fighters, proving that speed and security can go hand in hand.

Inside the March Tracker
  • With both fraud and instant payment usage on the rise, consumers are increasingly concerned about fraud in faster payments.
  • As real-time payment systems gain popularity, fraudsters are employing increasingly sophisticated techniques, prompting FIs to adopt advanced technologies for real-time fraud detection and prevention.
  • Consumers have traditionally prioritized speed in payments, but security is becoming increasingly important. FIs can enhance customer trust and loyalty by implementing advanced real-time fraud detection systems that safeguard faster payment methods without compromising transaction speed and convenience.

