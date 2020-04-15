News

Today In Payments: Amazon Will Lower Affiliate Commissions; Agricultural Bank of China Pilots App That Supports CBDC

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Today In Payments

In today’s top news, Amazon will lower commission rates for the Amazon Associates program, while one of China’s state-owned banks has a mobile pilot app that supports central bank digital currency. Also, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard estimated that the quarantine is costing the U.S. economy $25 billion each day.

Amazon Cuts Affiliate Commissions

Amazon will reduce commission rates for members of its Amazon Associates program. The overture, which is reportedly not directly connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, will extend through a number of verticals with the inclusion of grocery, home and furniture, and more. 

Agricultural Bank of China Tests App for Country’s Digital Currency

One of the state-owned banks in China has a mobile test app that supports the central bank digital currency of the country. Screenshots of an app that the Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) developed for mobile phones was seen on WeChat on Tuesday (April 14).

St. Louis Fed Pushes for Mass Testing Over Quarantine

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard estimated that the quarantine is coming at the cost of $25 billion daily to the U.S. economy and, even though the lockdown was necessary “initially,” it’s not efficient. Bullard believes it’s now time to test everyone throughout the country. 

JPMorgan Says It’s Processing 300,000 PPP Loans

JPMorgan Chase reported results that showed the coronavirus’ impact, particularly toward the end of the quarter showing declines in consumer spending – and expectations that a sizable number of loans and credit loans will sour. Management said on the call that, when it comes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as many as 300,000 loans are in some part of the application process.

Travel’s Long Journey Back to Normal

Very few industries have been spared from some sort of effect from the coronavirus, but travel has been particularly impacted. Consumers everywhere are following #stayathome edicts, which is putting almost all travel to a halt. 

Social Distancing and Account Takeovers — COVID-19’s Impact on QSRs

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about difficulty for all eateries, but none more so than small chains and independent restaurants that don’t have the resources to ride out the storm. Another threat besides the lack of business is the heightened use of account takeovers (ATOs). In a feature story, PYMNTS speaks with Gail Taggart, CEO of LYFE Kitchen, about how the company is countering these two threats via strong fraud prevention efforts and creative promotions. 

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers
10.3K
Personnel

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amid Ordering Boom

Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans
9.2K
Coronavirus

Companies Enlist Lobbyists For Stimulus Funds

SoftBank SoftBank
7.1K
Investments

SoftBank’s Struggling Vision Fund On Track To Lose $16.5B

Best Buy To Put ~51,000 Staffers On Leave Best Buy To Put ~51,000 Staffers On Leave
6.6K
Retail

Best Buy To Put Approximately 51K Staffers On Temporary Leave

SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far) SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far)
6.5K
Loans

SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far)

Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery
5.9K
Economy

Fed’s Kashkari: Quick Economic Rebound Unlikely

JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards
5.7K
Loans

JPMC To Require 700 Credit Score, 20 Pct Down For New Mortgages

banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses
5.0K
Banking

Banking On A Rough Earnings Season For Banks

store closed sign store closed sign
4.2K
Retail

Retail Sales Numbers Predict A Cruel April

Apple Apple
4.2K
Apple

Apple Pushes Toward Redesigned iPhone Release

stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks
4.0K
Disbursements

Consumer Stimulus Payments Expected This Week

How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus
4.0K
Fraud Prevention

Securing The New Commerce Normal

Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack
3.9K
Security & Fraud

Hacker Hits Italy-Owned Bank’s Emails, Data Breach Unknown

coronavirus stimulus loans coronavirus stimulus loans
3.9K
Security & Fraud

Why PPP Will Be A Pivot Point For The Future Of Digital Security

Unrolling Mystery Of Toilet Paper Shortage Unrolling Mystery Of Toilet Paper Shortage
3.9K
Coronavirus

Charmin And Unrolling The Mystery Of The Great Toilet Paper Shortage