Crypto’s Post-Charter Playbook Runs on Stablecoins and Asset Custody

Highlights
Charters are becoming central to crypto’s next growth phase as the sector looks to gain legitimacy and compete directly with traditional institutions across large-scale, bank-like services.
Digital asset firms are using their charter status to build custody solutions and stablecoin systems connecting crypto to the traditional infrastructure that powers payments and treasury management.
Adoption may depend as much on policy as on technology, as a growing number of firms apply for their own national charters or transition from state trust charters.
The best money is often the biggest money. And while crypto scaled over the past decade by competing on consumer-facing products like exchanges, wallets, and trading apps, the sector’s future is shaping up to be a heavily institutional one, where the biggest value flows are.